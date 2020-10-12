Amarillo one of leading locations in gathering data on how to treat COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Physicians and patients in the Panhandle involved with the Regeneron monoclonal antibody study have made Amarillo one of the top location sites worldwide in evaluating different treatment options for COVID-19.
For the past two months Texas Tech physicians and the Pharmatex Research Group in Amarillo have been involved with administering a trail to help find a possible COVID-19 treatment.
The first data analysis physicians looked at was the first 275 patients who enrolled nationally and came up with two different discoveries.
“One finding was that in patients that were, that received treatment with either that low dose or the high dose antibody, they had a shorter duration of symptoms. Meaning they seemed to recover from the illness faster. And what we also found was that the patients that received either the low dose or the high dose antibody, their bodies got rid of the virus much more quickly than patients that did not receive either of the antibody doses. And so that suggests this antibody is effective at getting rid of the virus quickly,” said Dr. Mark Sigler, M.D. associate professor of Internal Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Amarillo has connected with both national and international medical communities.
“So, I think it reflects both the physicians that have been referring these patients and their willingness and eagerness to be active in assessing treatments. But also, that patient’s willingness to assist the community locally, but also nationally in assessing this therapy,” said Dr. Sigler.
The Regeneron company will continue to enroll patients in the trial to have a larger set of patients in order to analyze and determine if this is an effective treatment or not.
“That was an early sample size meaning that there are many more patients that need to enroll in the trail to be confident about the results. But the early results so far are encouraging,” said Dr. Sigler.
Outside of the clinical trial, President Trump received the high dosage of the Regeneron antibody medication.
“There have been a large number of patients from Amarillo that have enrolled in this trial and that’s something that we are very proud of because it means that the people of Amarillo and the people of the surrounding area are both interested in their health but also in helping the nation and the rest of the world understand how to best treat this disease,” said Dr. Sigler.
Currently there are about 55 to 60 patients total in Amarillo involved with this trial with 1/3 of the patients receiving the placebo and 2/3′s of the patients receiving the antibody.
