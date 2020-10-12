Amarillo one of leading locations in gathering data on how to treat COVID-19

“One finding was that in patients that were, that received treatment with either that low dose or the high dose antibody, they had a shorter duration of symptoms. Meaning they seemed to recover from the illness faster. And what we also found was that the patients that received either the low dose or the high dose antibody, their bodies got rid of the virus much more quickly than patients that did not receive either of the antibody doses. And so that suggests this antibody is effective at getting rid of the virus quickly,” said Dr. Mark Sigler, M.D. associate professor of Internal Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.