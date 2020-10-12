Ag producer secures USDA grant for processing bison in Potter County

Ag producer secures USDA grant for processing bison in Potter County
American bison are the country’s national mammal. (Source: Jim Carr, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Bailie Myers | October 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 12:15 PM

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest Bison will have additional working capital to process bison thanks to a grant funded by the Trump Administration.

FCCTX, LLC, the parent company of Southwest Bison, received a $250,000 grant to be used as working capital to slaughter, butcher, process and package bison.

The Trump administration announced Friday that the USDA would invest $1 million to help agriculture producers in rural Texas. Funding will come from the USDA’s Value-Added Producer Grant Program.

“These grants provide a much-needed source of financing to help producers increase the value of their agricultural products,” said State Director Edd Hargett.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.