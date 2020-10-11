One man is dead after hit and run on Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One man has died after being stuck by a vehicle Saturday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to Amarillo Boulevard West and Madison Street on an accident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.
Virgil Wyatt Smith, 60, had been crossing Amarillo Boulevard going south bound. A dark colored pickup truck, traveling west bound on Amarillo Boulevard, struck Mr. Smith.
The driver of the pickup stopped momentarily and then left the scene. Mr. Smith was transported to an area hospital where he died.
The description of the vehicle is the only information police have of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 378-4250.
Tips can be given anonymously to Amarillo Crime Stoppers by calling 374-4400, or online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.
