Fires & Fire Danger

It’s been a warm, dry, & windy day. Unfortunately, several fires have broken out across our area. As of right now, the largest fire is located in Southern Roberts County. Keeping a close eye on the GOES 16 Hotspot Tracker for detecting additional fires. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies and breezy conditions. Our cold front will move in late tonight & may bring another round of gusty winds. For now, it looks like winds should mainly be from the West 15-25 but gusts over 40mph will be possible. It will also be a bit cooler overnight with lows in the upper 40s.