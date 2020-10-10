Memphis ISD transitioning to remote learning for Austin Elementary

Memphis, Texas (KFDA) - Austin Elementary, the elementary school in Memphis ISD is joining other schools around the panhandle region and transitioning to remote learning.
The school district announced the transition saying it is to help reduce and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning on Tuesday students will not be on campus through October 23rd.
Parents will pick up material and devices for students on Tuesday and learning will begin Wednesday.
Students at Austin Elementary are expected to return to on campus instruction on Monday, October 26th.
The school will continue to provide meals for students during this time.
