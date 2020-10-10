Fire Danger Sunday

It has been quite warm with temperatures in the 90s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies with lows in the lower to mid 50s. Sunday looks about the same with highs in the lower to mid 90s. Expect sunny skies and windy conditions. West winds 15-25 with gusts over 40mph possible. Relative Humidity values will also be pitiful with single digits likely across the area. This will likely be the first of many Fire Danger events this Autumn. Be careful out there.