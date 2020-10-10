APD investigating homicide after person dies after stabbing incident

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a person is dead after a stabbing in north Amarillo.
APD was dispatched at about 9:34 p.m. on a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Amarillo Blvd and Philadelphia.
Upon arrival, police discovered a stabbing victim had ran into the street and vehicles stopped because they believed that the person was hit by a vehicle.
Officials said the stabbing victim has died and are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.
There is no suspect in custody at this time.
More information will be provided when given.
