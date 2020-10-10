APD investigating homicide after person dies after stabbing incident

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 9, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:38 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a person is dead after a stabbing in north Amarillo.

APD was dispatched at about 9:34 p.m. on a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Amarillo Blvd and Philadelphia.

Upon arrival, police discovered a stabbing victim had ran into the street and vehicles stopped because they believed that the person was hit by a vehicle.

Officials said the stabbing victim has died and are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

More information will be provided when given.

