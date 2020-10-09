WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series to host award-winning Latinx poets virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Distinguished Lecture Series at WTAMU will host two award-winning poets virtually on Monday.
Latinx poets Wendy Trevnio and Natalie Diaz will participate in a writing discussion at 12:30 p.m. and an evening poetry reading at 6:30 p.m. October 12.
Both sessions are free and open to the public via Zoom.
“It’s a pleasure and honor to host high-profile Latinx women writers on campus each fall,” said Dr. Andrew Reynolds. “This annual event is a priority for the WT Spanish program that allows us to amplify voices on campus that are not always heard.”
To attend, email Dr. Reynolds at areynolds@wtamu.edu for an invitation link.
