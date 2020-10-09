Wildorado man killed in rollover near Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a man was killed after a single vehicle crash near Panhandle this afternoon.
The incident occurred about 5:05 p.m. after a rear tire was lost due to a blow-out while the vehicle traveled on FM 2373 about 11 miles southwest of Panhandle
Officials said the driver overcorrected, lost control of the vehicle and slid off the roadway into the barrow ditch. The vehicle then rolled over and the passenger was ejected.
The driver was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The passenger, identified as 84-year-old James Batenhorst of Wildorado, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died due to his injuries.
The incident was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
