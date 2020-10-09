'We love those animals until they can find their forever home’: Texas Panhandle Pet Savers in dire need of fosters and adopters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Texas Panhandle Pet Savers is an organization that relies on fosters to keep going, and they need them now more than ever.
TPPS nurtures the animals they either pick up or take from owners who can no longer take care of their pets.
With Amarillo having a high number of strays, organizations like this one have become crucial in trying to get cats and dogs off the street.
As adoption venues shutdown in March, the organization is worried about keeping the program going.
“I just remember we had stopped adoption events at Petco and I was thinking ‘How are we even going to keep going?’ ‘What is going to happen?" said Elaina Wellborn, Foster Coordinator at Texas Panhandle Pet Savers. "People started messaging us saying ‘Hey we are unable to go to work’ or ‘Hey we are always home, is there a way we can foster’?, 'We have extra time now, we want to adopt to adopt a dog.”
This increase in people fostering and adopting allowed them to take in more animals.
However, as people return to work and spend less time at home, they are not able to foster. This reduction in fosters has forced Texas Panhandle Pet Savers to refuse new animals.
Wellborn says they receive messages daily from people who can no longer take care of their pets and are looking to give them up.
"We want to take more and more animals in, but we just aren’t able to because we don’t have the amount of people we had to begin with,” said Wellborn
One foster who has been working with the organization and has stepped up is Mia Wilke. Mia was walking around Petco when she was approached by someone from the organization.
A year later, she has fostered several cats and dogs.
“We love those animals until they can find their forever home. You get all the cuddles from the kitties, (and) all the licks and kisses from the dogs. It is rewarding for all of us,” said Wilke
She says being a foster is like serving as a steppingstone for the animal to find a family.
The organization helps fosters with food, crates, leashes, vetting, litter boxes and puppy pads.
Those who are planning to foster must live in the Amarillo or Canyon area and are required to have their personal pets spayed/neutered and up to date with vaccinations. Fosters must also have a fully fenced yard if fostering a big dog, and be able to bring the animal to adoption events on Saturdays.
One of those events will take place tomorrow at Petco from noon to 3:00 p.m.
