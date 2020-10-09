'We love those animals until they can find their forever home’: Texas Panhandle Pet Savers in dire need of fosters and adopters

“I just remember we had stopped adoption events at Petco and I was thinking ‘How are we even going to keep going?’ ‘What is going to happen?" said Elaina Wellborn, Foster Coordinator at Texas Panhandle Pet Savers. "People started messaging us saying ‘Hey we are unable to go to work’ or ‘Hey we are always home, is there a way we can foster’?, 'We have extra time now, we want to adopt to adopt a dog.”