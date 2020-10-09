‘We love our seniors’: Amarillo’s Wesley Community Center extends outreach to seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Throughout the years, the Wesley Community Service has provided recreational and educational activities to the elderly in our area, but after closing during the pandemic, they started receiving calls from isolated seniors seeking help.
“Maybe a light bill that they needed to pay, or their gas bill," said Jerry Branch, associate director, Wesley Community Center. “They were hungry, or they were just very sad and needed someone to talk to.”
With funding from other agencies, the center added home delivery for meals, wellness calls and checks and counseling services.
“We would go, and practice social distancing and we were safe,” said Leticia Ruiz, mental health director, Wesley Community Center. “We would take lawn chairs and sit out in the yards with them and just visit with them.”
When the seniors can return to the center, the mental health education continued through weekly groups called “Platicas” or chats, to talk about things like stress and prepare them in the event that they’re ever in a situation like that again.
“We love our seniors,” said Branch. “We hope we’re treated the same when we get to that age, that’s all we can ask is to treat these people and make sure they’re taking care.”
The center plans to continue the extra outreach post-pandemic and encourages the community to help in any way they can.
