United Supermarkets in Amarillo are selling at home COVID-19 testing kits, here is what you need to know

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Patients have the option to have the tests delivered or they can designate someone to pick it up from the store after completing an online questionnaire that qualifies them for the kit.
“Good thing about it is it’s very convenient. The patient can do it themselves at home. It’s a saliva test kit and basically you spit in a tube and mail it off and you can get your results back within 72 hours. And you can get those results back via text or email at your preference. But really the test is just testing for the viral, the different viral components of the virus. So, it’s testing for active infection,” said Toni Cognasi, pharmacist at United Supermarket in Amarillo.
“The studies that have been done actually show fairly comparable results between the nasal swab and the saliva test. So, with that, I don’t have any great concerns about these tests necessarily being significantly less accurate,” said Todd Bell, associate professor of pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences.
“I’ve heard from numerous sources that the nasal testing is not very pleasant, this you just basically spit into a tube so it’s a whole lot easier not getting something rammed up your nose,” Cognasi.
Once the patient does the test at home, they will mail it through FedEx. From there FedEx submits the tests to phosphorus labs, then patient will receive the results within 72 hours from that submission.
“The actual test is a fairly reliable test. PCR is the gold standard. It’s something that I think there are a few caviars that people need to bear in mind. Probably the biggest one is, as far as I’m aware, insurance won’t pay for these tests,” said Bell.
“The cash price for the test is $139.99. Prescription insurance doesn’t cover the test; however we can process it through the patients' medical insurance,” said Cognasi.
There is not a huge difference between the nasal and swab test, only that the sample is different.
“The baseline technology for these tests are actually really pretty good. So, the PCR is the gold standard, that’s what this uses. It’s just, where the swab is being collected from,” said Bell.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences estimates this at home test will be 80 percent accurate, only missing two out of every 10 cases, which is about the same as the nasal tests.
“The bigger issue is not that the test is missing the virus that’s there, but rather that the virus is not there on the day that you’re testing, or at least there’s not enough virus there on the day that’s being tested,” said Bell.
United says they’ve been receiving a lot of questions but have not sold many kits yet since it was just released on Monday.
If you believe you are positive, visit ScheduleTest.com and it will take you through the procedure on how to get a testing kit.
