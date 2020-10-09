Texas A&M Forest Service prepares for potential large fires this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We could potentially see large fires this weekend and the Texas A&M Forest Service is already preparing for it.
The smell of burnt rubber came from a Canyon salvage yard last night.
The Canyon fire chief says there were a total of four fires that burned over 50 vehicles.
The Wild Land Urban specialist for the Texas A&M Forest Service says this should be a warning of what could happen this weekend.
“We need to make sure that all residences know that this threat is real,” said James Degrazia, the wild land urban specialist for the Texas A&M Forest Service.
To prepare for possible large fires this weekend, the service has brought on extra staff in all three of their locations.
They think the extra help is needed because of the conditions the Panhandle will receive.
A firefighter for the Randall County Fire Department says there will be low relative humidity, gustier winds, and higher temperatures than normal.
This weekend reminds him of a time when the Panhandle experienced a lot of fires.
“With that La Nina weather pattern, that is something we have to keep in the back of our minds is our 2011 fire season. It just created that same type of weather conditions that were going to experience this weekend,” said Troy Ducheneaux, the public information officer for the Randall County Fire Department
With the conditions for this weekend, a fire would be able to spread easier and faster.
That’s why the 13 dozers will be important in stopping a fire in its tracks.
The department will also have extra engines and graders ready.
They recommend things you can do so these fires don’t even start.
“Pay attention to your vehicles, make sure that it’s well maintained. If you’re pulling a trailer, make sure that your chains aren’t dragging and just follow any local burn ban conditions that are set for your local county,” said Degrazia.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.