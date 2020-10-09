Non-traditional patients continue struggling with mental health amidst pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo mental health experts are seeing an increased amount of non-traditional patients struggling with mental health as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
According to the CDC, 40 percent of adults reported struggling with mental health in June.
Months into the pandemic, Amarillo mental health experts are still seeing large amounts of patients experiencing depression or substance abuse.
Amarillo doctors believe this is due to people having to change their normal routines and habits.
“The main thing I think is, also, having to change the way we do business, period. Life as we know it has been different,” said Lidia Dailey, owner and clinical director of Dailey Recovery Service.
Depression screening is important because oftentimes people may not fully understand that what they are experiencing is depression. This symptom is often seen in men.
“A lot of men are not as in tune with their emotions so they may self medication with alcohol or drugs so they may self medicate with alcohol or other drugs and not address the core issue which is depression, not acknowledge not know what it really is,” said Dailey.
Screening for depression can be done on your own or with a physician.
Depression screenings are typically a short questionnaire that you can access online and then find local doctors to help.
The most common symptoms are a change in sleeping and/or eating patterns.
People also experience completely different types of depression, some may be depressed just due to the pandemic, while some face more chronic depression.
A depression screening can provide you with the best way to improve your mental health, whether that be counseling or medication.
Additionally, everyone’s body has a different chemical balance, so speaking with someone about treatment specific to yourself can be beneficial.
Texas HHS Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line, 833-986-1919
Texas Panhandle Centers, 806-337-1000
Family Support Services, 806-342-2500
Pavilion, 806-354-1810
Texas Tech Behavioral Health, 806-414-9608
Professional Counseling and Biofeedback, 806-356-0404
Jennings Counseling, 806-356-9047
My Next Step, 806-452-8006
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.