Hot weekend forecast

Our cool night will turn into another day with possible record heat for the area. Temperatures will already be in the 80s by noon Saturday with highs in the mid 90s expected. Winds will also be light around 10-15 mph. By Sunday the winds will be on the increase to 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph and this will combine with very low humidity and mid 90s to bring dangerous fire weather conditions to the combined panhandles. A nice cold front arrives for Monday with highs in the 70s.