Friona ISD transitioning to all in-person classes

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Poor attendance and grades are part of the reasoning why Friona ISD will be transitioning to all in-person classes on October 20.
Jimmy Burns, the superintendent says another reason for the transition is because students can’t be prepared for the real world without structure.
“Our kids weren’t getting the instruction that they needed and the structure that they needed, and our teachers were carrying three workloads. Enough is enough,” said Burns.
Friona ISD teachers are teaching students in-person, students virtually and students learning remotely.
Burns says because of the grades and attendance are being impacted.
“Anyone needs three things to learn, they need to know their loved, they need to know their safe, and they have to have some structure. And I know here at Friona ISD we can provide all three of those,” said Burns.
As for COVID-19 in Friona, the CEO at the Parmer Medical Center says the city was hit hard later than everyone else, so bad they were considered a hot spot by the state.
“We have around 50 active cases right now. So, we’re not where we were, but we’re not where we want to be,” said Gayla Quillin, CEO of Parmer Medical Center.
Quillin says the medical center and the school district are working together for this transition.
However, the number of cases they are seeing now is similar to what they would see after a holiday weekend, only in a different population.
“What we say, is the people who had the positives now shifted. So, when it was mostly adults in the past, we now have children even in elementary school through high school and now teachers,” said Quillin.
Burns is choosing to see the silver lining of this situation saying because COVID-19 forced them to teach and learn remotely, school absences could be a thing of the past.
He says this could help when students go on UIL or when they are at home sick but still well enough to do schoolwork.
