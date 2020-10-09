APD warns of multiple scams involving letters and checks to residents

The Amarillo Police Department are receiving calls from different citizens about different scams. (Source: 19 News)
By Tamlyn Cochran | October 9, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 5:39 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are receiving calls from different citizens about different scams.

According to APD, one citizen went to the police department with a letter and check she had received from one such scammer.

She had provided screen shots of texts between her and the scammer.

APD says if your not sure, it’s probably a scam. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

The APD Crime Prevention Unit is available to talk to any group, organization, class or program.

If you have concerns or questions, call (806) 378-4257 or email at APDCrimePrev@amarillo.gov

