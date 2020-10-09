Amarillo police investigating Thursday night stabbing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one person with life-threatening injuries Thursday night.
Around 11:25 p.m., officers were called to the area of Northeast 10th and Taylor on a man who had been stabbed.
The man was found with an injury to his upper torso, and officers provided first aid until AMS arrived.
AMS took him to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information on this stabbing, call the Amarillo Police Department (806) 378-3038.
The case is under investigation by the APD Criminal Investigations Division.
