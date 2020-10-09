Amarillo COVID-19 report for Oct. 9 shows 195 new cases, 81 recoveries, 1 death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,950 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 195 new cases, 81 recoveries and one death.
The report shows an additional death in Randall County.
There are now 6,611 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 3,659 in Randall County.
7,195 people have recovered and 125 have died.
There are 81 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 18.09 percent.
There are 15,095 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,165
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 354
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,611
Randall County: 3,659
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,175 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,054
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 306
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,538
Randall County: 2,657
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 220 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 76
Randall County: 49
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 62
Cimarron County: 27
Texas County: 1,595
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,413 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 989
Quay County: 76
Roosevelt County: 313
Union County: 35
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.