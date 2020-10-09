Accused Texas Tech shooter still awaiting trial, 3 years after officer’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man accused of shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. back in October of 2017 is still awaiting trial three years later, held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $5 million bond.
Hollis Alvin Daniels, 19 years old at the time of the shooting, is now 22.
The incident started with a report of a gunshot heard coming from Daniels' dorm room at Talkington Hall around 7:45 p.m. on Monday night, Oct. 9.
Police found drug paraphernalia in his room, but no weapon. Later, they found a bullet in the wall of the room and a .45 shell casing.
Daniels was taken to the Texas Tech Police Department where Officer East began booking him on drug charges. East and Daniels were both in the briefing room. East was using the computers in the briefing room to handle the booking process. Daniels was not wearing handcuffs.
According to police reports, Corporal Tyler Snelson heard a shot fired and found Officer East with a gunshot wound. His body camera was missing and his service weapon was still in its holster. Daniels had left the scene.
Police led a search for Daniels across campus and eventually took him into custody at 9:26 p.m. Monday night. Officers found a loaded .45 pistol discarded near where he was found.
Police reports say Daniels told officers he was the one who shot their friend and that he had done “something illogical.”
Kyle Bonath was Texas Tech University Police Chief at the time. He issued this statement describing the events:
“The Texas Tech Police Department received information about a student acting erratically who was reported to be in possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the dorm to conduct a welfare check and during the welfare check, noticed drug paraphernalia present in the dorm. At this point, the student showed up and after being identified, he was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested and subsequently transported to the police department. During this time, the student pulled a gun and fatally shot Officer East. The student fled the scene and the university was placed in lock down status.”
Floyd’s wife Carmen East filed a civil suit against Daniels back in October of 2019, two years after the shooting, suing for more than $1 million. That suit is still pending.
Daniels attorneys tried to rule out the death penalty in his case but their motion was denied on Nov. 25, 2019.
Daniels was in court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 31, 2020, but a trial date has not been set. Everyone involved in the case remains under a gag order today.
Officer Floyd East, Jr., an El Paso native, was 48 years old. He is survived by his wife Carmen and his daughters, Ana and Monica.
