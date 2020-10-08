‘Stewarding Our Auqifer’ field day to educate public and ag producers

NAZARETH, Texas (KFDA) - Ogallala Commons will hold the second Stewarding Our Aquifer field day next week.
The event will focus on landowner management practices contributing to a rise in groundwater levels in certain parts of the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District.
Another presentation will examine large-scale rainwater harvesting.
The event’s feature presentation will be by Alan Birkenfeld, owner and manager of a 640-acre farm on the Castro-Swisher county line, where organizers say the water levels are “stable and rising."
Birkenfeld will give an overview of his vision and discuss use of cover crops. His presentation will also include a discussion on grazing and management practices used to transition to grass farming.
Organizers encourage farmers, ranchers, agency personnel, educators and the general public to attend the presentations.
Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Home Mercantile Building in Nazareth on Tuesday, October 13.
At 10:45 a.m., participants will have the chance to drive to Birkenfeld’s farm east of Nazareth for a walking tour.
Guests will then head back towards Nazareth for a walking tour of a 10,000-gallon rainwater harvesting system at Casa La Entereza.
Registration is $15 per person and covers the cost of lunch and snacks.
For information on how to register, contact the director of Ogallala Commons, Darryl Birkenfeld, at (806) 945-2255 or email darryl@ogallacommons.com.
