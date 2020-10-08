State health officials report 72 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 72 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
State health officials reported 65 new cases in Curry County and five new cases in Roosevelt County.
State health officials reported two new cases in Union County.
Including today’s reported cases, there are now 31,756 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to the virus is now at 899.
As of today, there are 119 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
18,045 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
There are 1,413 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 989
Quay County: 76
Roosevelt County: 313
Union County: 35
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
There are 14,885 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,150
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 354
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,500
Randall County: 3,575
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,094 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,054
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 306
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,492
Randall County: 2,622
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 76
Randall County: 48
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 62
Cimarron County: 27
Texas County: 1,595
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
