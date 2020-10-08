Reward available for identity of suspect involved in burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for suspect involved in a burglary.
According to Amarillo crime stoppers, in the early hours of Sunday morning, Oct. 4, APD officers were dispatched to an alarm at a business on 10th Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found that the business had been burglarized. The suspect was seen on video forcing entry into the business.
Later the suspect leaves as a passenger in a vehicle.
If you have any information or know who the suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.