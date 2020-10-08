10 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:25 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows nine new cases and two new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows one new case and one new recovery in Hartley County.

There are 311 cases in Dallam County, with 257 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 49 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 173 cases in Hartley County, with 142 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 27 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 76 active cases in the counties and 484 total combined positive cases.

Report Card 10/8/20 **Please note from Friday, October 9th – Friday, October 16th there will be modified Report Card...

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Thursday, October 8, 2020

There are 14,885 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 311

Deaf Smith County: 1,150

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 354

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 173

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,500

Randall County: 3,575

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,094 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 257

Deaf Smith County: 1,054

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 306

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 142

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,492

Randall County: 2,622

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 76

Randall County: 48

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,341 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 924

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 308

Union County: 33

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

