10 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows nine new cases and two new recoveries in Dallam County.
The report also shows one new case and one new recovery in Hartley County.
There are 311 cases in Dallam County, with 257 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 49 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 173 cases in Hartley County, with 142 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 27 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 76 active cases in the counties and 484 total combined positive cases.
There are 14,885 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 12
Briscoe County: 12
Carson County: 18
Castro County: 249
Childress County: 66
Collingsworth County: 18
Cottle County: 25
Dallam County: 311
Deaf Smith County: 1,150
Donley County: 59
Gray County: 354
Hall County: 24
Hansford County: 111
Hartley County: 173
Hemphill County: 73
Hutchinson County: 192
Lipscomb County: 32
Moore County: 1,151
Motley County: 7
Ochiltree County: 127
Oldham County: 15
Parmer County: 415
Potter County: 6,500
Randall County: 3,575
Roberts County: 9
Sherman County: 60
Swisher County: 99
Wheeler County: 48
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,094 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 11
Briscoe County: 11
Carson County: 17
Castro County: 226
Cottle County: 19
Childress County: 59
Collingsworth County: 17
Dallam County: 257
Deaf Smith County: 1,054
Donley County: 53
Gray County: 306
Hall County: 15
Hartley County: 142
Hansford County: 100
Hemphill County: 60
Hutchinson County: 146
Lipscomb County: 25
Motley County: 7
Moore County: 1,100
Ochiltree County: 105
Oldham County: 14
Parmer County: 38
Potter County: 4,492
Randall County: 2,622
Roberts County: 7
Sherman County: 53
Swisher County: 90
Wheeler County: 48
There have also been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Castro County: 4
Cottle County: 2
Dallam County: 5
Deaf Smith County: 22
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 4
Hartley County: 4
Hockley County: 4
Hutchinson County: 3
Ochiltree County: 4
Oldham County: 1
Moore County: 19
Parmer County: 7
Potter County: 76
Randall County: 48
Swisher County: 3
There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 62
Cimarron County: 27
Texas County: 1,595
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Texas County: 10
There are 1,341 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 924
Quay County: 76
Roosevelt County: 308
Union County: 33
There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 5
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 4
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.