As we’re getting ready to wrap up our week, don’t expect any shakeups in the forecast. We’ll see daytime highs in the low 90s for today, much like we’ve seen so far this week, with southwesterly winds at about 10-15 mph. While we are expecting mostly sunny skies, there will still be haze from Colorado wildfires. We’re also watching Hurricane Delta which is expected to make landfall tomorrow, however, it won’t have any affect on our area.