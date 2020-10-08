Lions Alert BBQ and Car Show happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lions Alert BBQ and Car Show is happening this weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Auto Haus & Imports.
The event is a fundraiser for disaster relief and assistance to first responders and citizens.
The fundraiser will have barbecue, a car show, silent and live auctions and raffle prizes.
The grand prize is a $1,500 value trip of three nights in Angel Fire, New Mexico.
Tickets are $25 per person and tables of eight are $200.
You can purchase tickets online here or call (806) 373-0648.
