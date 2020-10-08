Lions Alert BBQ and Car Show happening this weekend

Lions Club Amarillo (Source: Lions Club)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 8, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 10:18 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lions Alert BBQ and Car Show is happening this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at Auto Haus & Imports.

The event is a fundraiser for disaster relief and assistance to first responders and citizens.

The fundraiser will have barbecue, a car show, silent and live auctions and raffle prizes.

The grand prize is a $1,500 value trip of three nights in Angel Fire, New Mexico.

Tickets are $25 per person and tables of eight are $200.

You can purchase tickets online here or call (806) 373-0648.

