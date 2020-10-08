Hutchinson County nurse shares story of testing positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A nurse from Hutchinson County tested positive for COVID-19 despite having symptoms not commonly associated with the virus.
The nurse, Kathy Grantz says she didn’t have health issues before contracting COVID-19. The most she dealt with is her asthma related to allergies.
When she began getting blisters in her mouth and an itch in her throat, she dismissed them thinking it was allergies or strep throat. Later on, she developed a low fever and decided to go to urgent care.
"When I went to urgent care in Amarillo, the doctor said, ‘You don’t have classic COVID symptoms, I don’t think you have COVID.’ He gave me an antibiotic shot and antibiotics to take home,” said Grantz.
Because her symptoms weren’t common COVID-19 symptoms, she was not given a test. Instead she asked to be tested based on her being a nurse.
“And he said, ‘Well you have COVID-19′,"said Grantz.
Dr.Scott Milton, an infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says it is not uncommon for individuals to have varying reactions to COVID-19.
“Many times, the symptoms are variable and they can be long lasting. They can honestly even sometimes be somewhat vague, and you might think even unrelated," said Dr.Milton “So I think it is a lesson in that this pandemic has far reaching consequences in individuals even if they don’t become sick enough to be hospitalized.”
Following Kathy’s positive result, she quarantined for 10 days, which she says were just as emotionally draining as they were physically.
After quarantine, she had some heart racing issues so she had tests done to see if there were any other after effects from COVID-19.
“Even the episodes of my racing heart, they say it is from being so sick and so down that it’s going to take a while for my body to bounce back. I’m healthy, I don’t have any underlying conditions,” said Grantz "I am 34, I don’t have anything crazy, no heart related or anything, all of this was after COVID”
Now as cases rise in the area, she wants her story to serve as a reminder that no one is safe from the virus.
"Don’t wait till it happens to a family member or someone you love and care about because then it’s too late. So, what can you do to change it now,” said Grantz.
