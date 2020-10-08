Friona ISD returning to in-person school due to performance and attendance data

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - Friona ISD will return to in-person school due to the recent performance and attendance data for virtual learning.
Friona ISD said the administration and teaching staff reviewed student performance and attendance data for the first eight weeks of school, and the data revealed that remote instruction has not been successful for many students.
The district said virtual instruction also placed a burden on teachers that was unsustainable.
Students and staff will still be expected to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Friona ISD will continue to place students affected by testing, quarantine and confirmed cases in remote instruction for the required period.
The return to on-campus instruction begins Tuesday, Oct. 20.
