Elections in Amarillo attract first-time poll workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More people in our community have been inspired to work as a poll worker for this election.
“Since I’ve been here, this will be the largest group of workers that have no experience, prior to their first day of working,” said Melynn Huntley, elections administrator for Potter County.
The elections administrator for Randall County said the same thing.
She says there is currently 200 people on standby to work the election.
For potter county, the new faces were needed.
“It would have been extremely difficult and a lot more stressful had we not had good group of people who decided to step up,” said Huntley.
Huntley says some of her normal election staff took this year off due to the possibility of contracting COVID-19.
The county also needed more workers for people taking COVID-19 precautions.
The administration is used to people parking right here on Polk street and voting from their cars.
With COVID-19 in play, they expect an increase in curb side voters.
This is one of reasons they needed a lot more volunteers this year.
That need motivated one man to step up.
“Without poll workers, without people manning the polls, its kind of clogs up our system and it doesn’t work. So, as far as our whole civic duty, this is a second step because without that, you know people wouldn’t be able to vote,” said Timothy Gassaway, a first time Potter County poll worker.
Gassaway hadn’t volunteered to work the polls in 15 years, but he felt it was crucial to work this time.
Others were inspired to work the polls to raise awareness of the importance of having your voice heard.
“People shed blood to be able to take advantage of the voting process and so we believe it’s very important to inspire people to get out and vote,” said Jay Parker, a first-time poll worker.
Parker believes him and all the other poll workers are at risk but sharing the message of voting is too important to him.
“I believe that we do fit into the first responder category especially for the next few couple weeks,” said Parker.
