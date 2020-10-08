Company measuring interest in running oil pipeline from Oklahoma to Borger

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A pipeline company announced Monday it is measuring interest in running an oil pipeline from Oklahoma to Borger.
The announcement from Dallas-based Navigator says the Borger Express pipeline would use an existing line and an additional 200 new miles of line to go from the country’s major oil storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma to a refinery in Borger.
The new line would run from between Enid and Woodward, Oklahoma through Hemphill, Roberts and Hutchinson counties in Texas.
It would be capable of delivering 90,000 barrels of oil a day.
