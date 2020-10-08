City of Pampa reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

By Bailie Myers | October 8, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:02 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

This brings the overall total of active cases in Gray County to 39.

At this time, there has been nine deaths and 354 total cases in Gray County.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Thursday, October 8, 2020

There are 14,557 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 302

Deaf Smith County: 1,150

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 354

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 172

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,353

Randall County: 3,404

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,068 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 255

Deaf Smith County: 1,054

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 306

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 141

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,477

Randall County: 2,614

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 76

Randall County: 48

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,341 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 924

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 308

Union County: 33

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

