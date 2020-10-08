City of Canyon to begin first of several upgrades to Conner Park

“Many of the trees in Conner Park have lived well beyond their life expectancy and due to several factors, they have actually become hazardous,” said Noel. “it is always difficult to cut down trees in the Panhandle and especially when they have been a part of Conner Park for so many years; however, the trees that we will be removing are either dead or have become a safety hazard in the park. We hope that the next generation of Canyon residents will enjoy the trees we are planting this year as much as we have appreciated the trees that were planted in the park over 50 years ago."