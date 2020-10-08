City of Canyon to begin first of several upgrades to Conner Park

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon will begin the first of several upgrades to Conner Park this month.
The City of Canyon Parks Department will begin working on a major tree trimming and tree removal project in the park.
“This project is the first of several that will be occurring in Conner Park over the next two years,” said Canyon Parks Director Brian Noel. “Conner Park has been the heart and soul of the Canyon Parks system for many years. It is time for us to prepare the park for a bright future that will meet the needs of our community for many years to come.”
According to a news release, the project will involve the trimming of all Siberian Elms in the park and the removal of several trees in the park and in the Creekmere Street median.
“Many of the trees in Conner Park have lived well beyond their life expectancy and due to several factors, they have actually become hazardous,” said Noel. “it is always difficult to cut down trees in the Panhandle and especially when they have been a part of Conner Park for so many years; however, the trees that we will be removing are either dead or have become a safety hazard in the park. We hope that the next generation of Canyon residents will enjoy the trees we are planting this year as much as we have appreciated the trees that were planted in the park over 50 years ago."
Once the trees have been trimmed and removed, staff will grind up the stumps and roots.
24 new trees including Burr Oaks, Red Oaks, Cedar Elms and Chinese Pistachio will be planted in the park.
Once the tree project is completed, city staff will begin replacing the irrigation system in the park.
“These improvements to Conner Park are part of our plan to prepare the park for the Kylie Hiner Memorial Playground, which we hope to open in 2022,” said Noel. “We know that future generations will enjoy the shade and beauty that these new trees will bring to the park.”
For safety reasons, staff will place fencing in the park that will close the east end of Creekmere Street at times while they work on the trees in the street median.
