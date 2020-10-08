City of Amarillo to send out Halloween safety precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced plans to release tips and safety measures regarding how to celebrate Halloween this year.
They stated they will be sending out alerts with safety precautions by the end of the week.
“We’ll have those tips the CDC guidance on Halloween on AmarilloAlerts.com,” said Casie Stoughton, director of public health for the City of Amarillo. “And our ‘celebrate safely halloween PSA’ and tips will be on social media.”
The city posted fun ways to incorporate masks into children’s Halloween costumes on their Facebook, but said they have no current plans of making a mandatory mask ordinance in Amarillo.
The Amarillo Fire Department announced that they will not be participating in any Halloween activities this year.
The CDC also recently announced their list of low-to-high risk activities.
Among the moderate-risk activities listed are handing out prepackaged, individually wrapped goodie bags from a distance.
Traditional trick-or-treating is listed as a high-risk activity, as well as trunk-or-treating.
“Being in close proximity, particularly if there is anything going on, if you have anything set up by the front door that scares people if they’re going to scream, screaming is going to put more virus into the air,” said Dr. Rodney Young, professor and regional chair of Family and Community Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Scientists recommend that if you do send your kids out, to let the candy sit for a multiple days so any virus sitting on the surface of wrappers can die off.
Although they encourage wearing masks at all times, it is especially important for children celebrating Halloween to wear a cloth of surgical mask this year.
“It’s important to make the distinction that Halloween masks, particularly the hard plastic type that attach with an elastic strap and have a hole for your mouth anyways, that is not a mask that’s going to provide a significant measure of protection from transmitting COVID,” said Dr. Young. “So those should not be thought of as a substitute for the surgical mask or the cloth mask.”
A list of low-risk Halloween activities can be found on the CDC website.
