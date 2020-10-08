APD: Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Pena Sr. (Source: Potter County)
By Bailie Myers | October 8, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 8:23 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help locating a man wanted for sexual abuse of a child.

47-year-old Martin Pena Sr. is described as 6-foot-tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Potter County officials say he is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

Those with information on his location are asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, October 8, 2020

