Amarillo State of the City 2020 addresses virtually

“When we started out, I took off all my rings, watches and everything,” said Dr. Kishore Yalamanchili, Texas Tech physician of Amarillo. “But we weren’t sure how much touch spread there was. So, we would make all these recommendations worried that could be a problem, but then when you’re wrong, ends up there’s not a touch spread, people say well you know I told you so, you’re just making everyone afraid for no reason. This is the problem with science, is an ongoing process.”