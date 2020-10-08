Amarillo State of the City 2020 addresses virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This morning mayor Ginger Nelson delivered the Amarillo State of the City address virtually and in an interview format.
She sat down with city leaders to discuss Amarillo’s performance over the last year.
The agenda included topics such as, the construction of the Thompson Park pool, the city’s revenue and where we stand on debt, specifically the parking garage and Hodgetown.
However, in every conversation, the common theme was the challenges of the pandemic.
Medical experts talked about the state of the disease and how they’re now able to recognize the presence of COVID-19 a lot better but clarified that the future of the virus is still uncertain.
“When we started out, I took off all my rings, watches and everything,” said Dr. Kishore Yalamanchili, Texas Tech physician of Amarillo. “But we weren’t sure how much touch spread there was. So, we would make all these recommendations worried that could be a problem, but then when you’re wrong, ends up there’s not a touch spread, people say well you know I told you so, you’re just making everyone afraid for no reason. This is the problem with science, is an ongoing process.”
While the doctors couldn’t agree on how well the city handled the pandemic in comparison to the rest of the nation, they were all on the same page about the use of masks.
“I got a lot of teachers, who come in and I say, okay you’re back to school, let’s just take away the COVID-19,” said Dr. Alan Keister, Amarillo medical specialists. “How many kids are out with respiratory stuff? Well, guess what? Those numbers are down, shockingly because people are wearing mask and I get it, I don’t love wearing a mask but I can tell you I’ve been wearing a mask since March and I haven’t had a respiratory infection.”
When it came to a vaccine, the experts believe they have a great challenge ahead.
“We’re gonna have to overcome this anti-vaccine sort of sentiment that’s out there,” said Dr. Keister. “I think that’s where we as physicians can do a better job on messaging, communicating, hey, we’ve done a huge trial on this particular vaccine, we’re not going to bring a vaccine to this community that has not been well-tested.”
“Hopefully, when the vaccine comes out, COVID-19 can become, the old covid,” said Dr. Anwar Wilson, emergency room physician at The ER on Soncy. “You know, just a cold we have to deal with and not this extremely dangerous disease process.”
The address ended remarks from local nonprofits and citizens, who all highlighted how strong, capable and resilient the city of Amarillo is.
You can see the complete interviews and State of the City address, here.
