Amarillo police: Resident shoots suspect during burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a resident shot a suspect who was breaking into their home earlier this week.
Early morning on Oct. 6, officers were called to a home near Southwest 4th Avenue and South Kentucky Street for a shooting.
The resident told officers they were awakened by someone inside of their house. The resident shot at the suspect and the suspect ran from the home.
Police say they found blood at the scene and items left by the burglar.
Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Francisco Javier Solis Jr.
Officers found him at a home on Kentucky Street, and police say he had an injury to his arm consistent with a gunshot wound and evidence linking him to the burglary.
He was treated medically and arrested for burglary of a habitation.
He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.