Amarillo College moving most classes online, many students are concerned

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting October 26th, Amarillo College will be transitioning away from most in-class lectures and back to an online learning format.
Student services and facilities will still be available to all students at every campus regardless of the new course delivery method.
“Our tech supported courses (tech-supported remote learning format) are different than a traditional hands-off online course. First of all, most of them are a synchronous learning environment as opposed to an asynchronous learning environment where you log on any time where students are able to have direct interaction with their faculty member,” said Sadie Newsome, media director at Amarillo College.
Students originally switched to this format at the beginning of the pandemic but returned to the classroom this school year not prepared to move back to the online learning format.
“Our data shows that in the spring two semester where we previously moved all of our courses to a tech supported environment, that the, our course success rates and our retention rates dramatically improved,” said Newsome.
“I was here for online classes in spring two. And I did not like it. I could, I felt like I couldn’t learn very much. I felt like I couldn’t keep myself motivated and don’t get my homework done on time. So, I thought like, I want to do something about this," said David Nichols mechanical engineering major at Amarillo College.
“It wasn’t very good. I don’t think I learned anything from those classes. I passed them but that was also just probably because the professors were encouraged to be lenient with us,” said Andrea Isela psychology major at Amarillo College.
Now Nichols is making his voice heard by asking fellow students around campus to sign his petition to continue in person classes.
“Whenever I’m learning online, I don’t learn the material as well because the way they do tests you can cheat easier and the way they teach, it’s harder to learn, it’s harder to ask questions,” said Nichols.
Other students expressed their concerns with students dealing with abusive households, mental illness and distractions at home.
“We’ve seen responses from both ends of the spectrum from students on this decision,” said Newsome.
“I think it’s going to be good for some students, but for some other students that like to learn better in class, it’ll be a lot harder,” said Jordan Lee, nursing major at Amarillo College.
“Especially since like we’ve done it since elementary to like high school, we’re just so used to on campus, and like physically being there. So yes, it is harder,” said Leslie Martinez, criminal justice major at Amarillo College.
The school will continue to offer in-person classes for most labs, performing arts, healthcare and technical education courses.
“We offer tons of supports here on campus that do offer the in-person, interpersonal interaction between faculty members and our students,” said Newsome.
This is a temporary decision the school has made and plans for this last until May 2021.
After that they will determine whether this will continue into next fall.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.