‘We have a big problem’: Amarillo hospitals see record number of COVID-19 patients, staffing shortage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo health experts say the hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients as cases continue to surge in the community.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Amarillo city leaders and health experts spoke about the sharp increase of cases in Amarillo.
Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health, said the Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate has now been over 15 percent for two consecutive days. The state mandates that if an area stays at 15 percent or over for seven consecutive days, the business operations will scale back to 50 percent capacity.
Dr. Scott Milton, public health authority with TTUHSC, spoke about the different risk factors that increase vulnerability to becoming seriously ill or dying from the virus.
Dr. Milton listed those risk factors as the male sex, having Type 2 Diabetes, obesity, having chronic heart and respiratory diseases, the elderly and minorities.
“We are talking about huge number of people who are potentially vulnerable to becoming ill, being hospitalized and potentially dying,” said Dr. Milton.
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System, said “We are seeing COVID-19 come back with a vengeance.”
Dr. Weis said NWTH is seeing the sharpest rise at NWTH since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have a big problem,” said Dr. Weis in regards to the cases at NWTH.
As of today, there are 47 positive COVID-19 cases at NWTH.
The hospital is currently activating the internal surge program.
Dr. Weis said the ventilator use went up by 10 as of 24 hours ago, with four COVID-19 patients being intubated overnight.
There have been six deaths at Northwest since the beginning of October. Dr. Weis says three of those deaths have been from one family.
Dr. Weis said the hospital recently saw a death of a patient in their 20′s.
“This virus does not discriminate in regards to age,” he said.
NWTH is seeing an increase in staff members having to quarantine due to community exposure to the virus.
As of Friday, the hospital had 12 staff members quarantined. Since then, 23 more staff members have had to quarantine.
“Even if we have beds, we won’t have staff to man those beds,” Dr. Weis said in regards to the staffing shortage.
Due to the high number of cases and the high amount of staff members under quarantine, Dr. Weis says “Covid is putting a major strain on our resources at Northwest.”
Dr. Michael Lamanteer, chief medical officer at BSA, said BSA hit a new record of COVID-19 patients yesterday at 69.
As of today, the hospital has 65 positive patients. 20 of those patients are in the ICU and four are on ventilators.
BSA is also working on a surge plan.
However, Dr. Lamanteer said “the issue is staffing.” He said BSA is currently looking for outside contract staffing or additional help.
Dr. Rodney Gonzales, director of Amarillo VA, said there are currently 53 veterans on home isolation with the virus.
That is the largest amount of veterans with the virus the VA has reported so far.
