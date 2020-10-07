State health officials report 33 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 5:03 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 33 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

State health officials reported 20 new cases in Curry County and 12 new cases in Roosevelt County.

State health officials reported one new case in Union County.

Including today’s reported cases, there are now 31,372 total COVID-19 cases in New Mexico.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to the virus is now at 896.

As of today, there are 110 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

17,766 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

There are 1,341 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 924

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 308

Union County: 33

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

There are 14,522 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 302

Deaf Smith County: 1,124

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 345

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 172

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,353

Randall County: 3,404

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,021 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 255

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 290

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 141

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,477

Randall County: 2,614

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 76

Randall County: 48

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

