St. Anthony Catholic School hosts ‘Speakeasy’ fundraising night

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - St. Anthony Catholic School is hosting a Speakeasy themed fundraising night to help raise needed funds for the school.
The night will be partly virtual, with participants going to the school to pick up a to-go dinner of steak, vegetables and whisky.
Individual plates and meal packages for up to eight people will be sold.
Donations will also be accepted, and the school said the funds will be used to assist parent’s with tuition this year.
“The average tuition for a child is around $4,000 but it costs at least $6,000 or more to educate them”, said Elaine McNutt, teacher at St. Anthonys. “To give the parent’s a break on that tuition, we fund raise throughout the year.”
The event begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17.
Meal tickets and packages are available by calling the school office at (806) 364-1952 and must be purchased by October 13.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.