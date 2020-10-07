Sharing Hope Ministry launches Christmas-themed gifting fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A mission assisting at-risk and incarcerated women is launching an online fundraiser to support their work this year.
Sharing Hope Ministry will host the online event, Christmas from your Couch, to give shoppers an opportunity to help the ministry provide Bibles and Bible studies to women who are incarcerated or are in addiction rehabilitation facilities across the country.
Participating vendors will donate a portion of their sales to the ministry for the month of October. To shop, visit their website here.
