Several Amarillo Hispanic-owned small businesses thriving in the middle of pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While the pandemic has caused financial hardship for many businesses, several local Hispanic businesses have been thriving.
According to a recent economic survey from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), nationally, Hispanic-owned small businesses have been most affected throughout the pandemic.
The impact has been so damaging that the survival expectation for Hispanic-owned small businesses is getting worse.
Nationally, one in four of Hispanic businesses will run out of money before the end of the year. However, in Amarillo this expectation does not apply.
Ismaray Miranda is beating the odds, opening up her own boutique during the pandemic.
“I honestly felt a little nervous whenever, you know, I opened but, so far it has been incredible," said Miranda, owner of Ismaray’s Fashion Boutique. “I have gotten a lot of good feedback from people and that’s what I wanted.”
You would think her fashion boutique would be struggling during this time, but as of now, she says it has been thriving.
“The Hispanic community in Amarillo is a very very strong community. I feel like in Amarillo, we work as a team, and we rely on each other. We give each other that motivation to keep going," said Miranda.
Community support could also be what’s fueling the success of other Hispanic-owned businesses.
This, as West Texas A&M’s Small Business Development Center says businesses across the Panhandle are experiencing financial hardships.
“I would probably suggest to take something slow just because I mean, businesses that are established of years are struggling to survive right now,” said Vanessa Estrada, owner of Salon Versa.
Even in the midst of the pandemic, several established Hispanic businesses like Salon Versa are serving more clients now than before COVID-19.
Estrada believes continued innovation to meet community needs is one of the key factors in maintaining her business alive during these challenging times.
“I think that us as Hispanics and small business owners, we support each other. We find a way that if a certain income is not going through, is not coming through, we find a way to make some kind of income for our families to support them," said Estrada.
Estrada, like most local Hispanic business owners, fears another shutdown could be detrimental, but with the level of optimism and resilience of the Hispanic community, she is hopeful that Latino-owned businesses will continue flourishing.
