10 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | October 7, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 3:24 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 10 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows six new cases and two new recoveries in Dallam County.

The report also shows four new cases and two new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 302 cases in Dallam County, with 255 recoveries and five deaths. That leaves 42 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 172 cases in Hartley County, with 141 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 27 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 69 active cases in the counties and 474 total combined positive cases.

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

There are 14,522 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 12

Briscoe County: 12

Carson County: 18

Castro County: 249

Childress County: 66

Collingsworth County: 18

Cottle County: 25

Dallam County: 302

Deaf Smith County: 1,124

Donley County: 59

Gray County: 345

Hall County: 24

Hansford County: 111

Hartley County: 172

Hemphill County: 73

Hutchinson County: 192

Lipscomb County: 32

Moore County: 1,151

Motley County: 7

Ochiltree County: 127

Oldham County: 15

Parmer County: 415

Potter County: 6,353

Randall County: 3,404

Roberts County: 9

Sherman County: 60

Swisher County: 99

Wheeler County: 48

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 11,021 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 11

Briscoe County: 11

Carson County: 17

Castro County: 226

Cottle County: 19

Childress County: 59

Collingsworth County: 17

Dallam County: 255

Deaf Smith County: 1,023

Donley County: 53

Gray County: 290

Hall County: 15

Hartley County: 141

Hansford County: 100

Hemphill County: 60

Hutchinson County: 146

Lipscomb County: 25

Motley County: 7

Moore County: 1,100

Ochiltree County: 105

Oldham County: 14

Parmer County: 38

Potter County: 4,477

Randall County: 2,614

Roberts County: 7

Sherman County: 53

Swisher County: 90

Wheeler County: 48

There have also been 219 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Castro County: 4

Cottle County: 2

Dallam County: 5

Deaf Smith County: 22

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 4

Hartley County: 4

Hockley County: 4

Hutchinson County: 3

Ochiltree County: 4

Oldham County: 1

Moore County: 19

Parmer County: 7

Potter County: 76

Randall County: 48

Swisher County: 3

There are 1,684 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 62

Cimarron County: 27

Texas County: 1,595

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been ten COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Texas County: 10

There are 1,308 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 904

Quay County: 76

Roosevelt County: 296

Union County: 32

There have been 13 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 4

Union County: 2

