Law enforcement responding to barricaded person in San Jacinto area

Law enforcement responding to barricaded person in San Jacinto area
barricaded subject near Line and Tennessee (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 3:50 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement is responding to an active situation with a barricaded person in the San Jacinto area in Amarillo.

According to DPS, DPS Criminal Investigation Agents were working with the Amarillo Police Department on an ongoing criminal investigation around 1:35 p.m.

An Amarillo police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Line and Tennessee. The suspect evaded law enforcement and ran into a home where he is currently barricaded.

This is a developing story, and we will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.