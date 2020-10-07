Law enforcement responding to barricaded person in San Jacinto area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement is responding to an active situation with a barricaded person in the San Jacinto area in Amarillo.
According to DPS, DPS Criminal Investigation Agents were working with the Amarillo Police Department on an ongoing criminal investigation around 1:35 p.m.
An Amarillo police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Line and Tennessee. The suspect evaded law enforcement and ran into a home where he is currently barricaded.
This is a developing story, and we will provide information as it becomes available.
