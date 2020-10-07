Increase of pets brought to Amarillo animal shelters, decrease of pets being adopted

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Animal shelters in Amarillo are seeing an increase in the number of people bringing in pets and a decrease in the number of people adopting.
The pandemic has affected the number of animals brought to the shelters and now shelters are finding it hard to take care of the number of animals.
“I think a lot of it is due to this COVID, I think a lot of people just got, I think got scared which I mean, it’s typical. We got scared too. But you see a lot of people they I guess they just either turn their pets loose. We’ve had a lot of people that live outside the city limits, pets are being dumped,” said Debra Hall, facility manager at Amarillo S. P. C. A.
Shelters are now forced to turn people away who bring in pets.
“We’re seeing really an increase, because like I said that’s why we sometimes have to turn people down because we’re so full right now that we have to you know, end up turning people down. I hate to do it, and people get disappointed but it’s just because that’s the reason, is that we’re overloaded,” said Hall.
There has been an increase in the number of pregnant dogs and cats, so shelters have been receiving many anonymous drop offs in pet liter, only making their job more difficult.
“Like I said, we have people call us constantly about three or four times a day, with liters of kittens being born under you know sheds in people’s backyards. Puppies being born, they don’t know what to do with them,” said Hall.
Stray pets have also been an issue.
“The jobs are slow now and they can’t take care of the pets, you know, they can’t afford them. So, they end up bringing them back to us... and you know like I said, the COVID, you know, a lot of jobs are slow so the money might be a big factor in it too,” said Hall.
This animal shelter finds small dogs adopt faster than big dogs, so they currently hold a much greater number of big dogs than small dogs.
“We came back from lunch and there were seven brand new puppies in the crate left in front of our cat room. So, we’re seeing a lot of people bringing in pets, trying to bring in pets or strays that they find, and we’re just, we just get sometimes up to capacity,” said Hall.
If wanting to get involved shelters are always looking for people to foster and adopt as well as volunteer.
The shelters would think its paw-some if these animals could be rescued sooner rather than later.
Check out Amarillo S. P. C. A.'s for more information on how to help.
