Gov. Abbott announces opening of bars to 50% in low hospitalization regions

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the opening of bars and similar establishments to 50 percent capacity in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Beginning Oct. 14, County Judges can opt their county into these openings provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.
Also, businesses such as amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums and bowling alleys can expand to 75 percent capacity. This will be available to areas with low COVID-19 hospitalizations beginning Oct. 12.
