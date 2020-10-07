Election administration officials ensure safe voting procedures during COVID-19 rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Less than a month away from election and with COVID-19 numbers still growing, election administration officials say they are doing everything they can to ensure safe voting.
This calls for some changes when people show up to the polls.
“One thing you might not expect is you will be voting with a Q-tip and this works actually how a stylus would on our election equipment," said Melynn Huntley. Potter County Election Administrator “So this allows you to be able to vote without touching any place that another person has touched.”
Poll workers will also be required to wear masks and have Plexiglas between them and the voters when they check in and get their access code.
They will also wipe down doorknobs, voting equipment, and anything else that is touched often routinely.
During ‘The Chat’ on 10 Too, Randall County’s Election Administrator, Shannon Lackey, spoke about what they are doing to help keep voters safe.
“We have gloves, we also have the stylus that you sign in and we rotate those after every voter. You can take that stylus with you to the voting device so there is no contact if you choose," said Lackey
Despite these precautions the administrators cannot force voters to wear masks, however they are encouraging everyone to wear them.
For those who still do not feel comfortable standing in line or being around others, there is the option to vote curbside.
One simply pulls up to the voting location and calls the election judges with the number that will be posted, and the poll workers will bring out the equipment.
The state has also made efforts to keep voters safe by extending early voting to three weeks instead of two in an attempt to spread out the number of people voting at once.
The first day of early voting is October 13th.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.