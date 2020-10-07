Community unites to reopen Amarillo art studio after devastating fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Art Plug-In was able to begin working on a new studio just days after their old space was destroyed in a fire on Georgia and 45th Street.
This is due to the immense help and donations of studio members, neighbors and even strangers.
After losing all of their supplies and art work in the fire last month, their members united to make sure the studio could open without having to wait for insurance.
One member started a GoFundMe page for monetary donations, while others have sent craft supplies and helped to clean the new space.
“Monetary donations have gotten the lights turned on, that’s important,” said Krista Orr, owner of The Art Plug-In. “Physical manual labor, people showing up, people helping us clean things... we’ve had members come and work on the space when I’m out of town and when I’m not here, just volunteering to help.”
The Art Plug-In believes that they are a community space, so they wanted to reopen their doors as quickly as possible.
The owner of art plug-in says she would not have been able to reopen had it not been for the overwhelming community support and action.
“I would not be standing in this building right now if it hadn’t been for the donations and the support,” said Orr. “If people and woke up Sunday morning and said ‘sorry for your loss, we hate that this happened’ then that would have been one thing, but more people were like ‘what’s happening next?’”
These passionate efforts are due to the incredible love and support each member feels when they walk through the door.
Members believed The Art Plug-In was too special to them to let it be destroyed.
“I found a community, I found my happy space, and I found a place where people support me, people love me and people help me,” said MaryRuth Tipton, member of The Art Plug-In.
The Art Plug-In is a space for professional and every day crafters, or people who just want to try something out.
Customers can purchase a monthly membership or just come by to try out any type of crafting tool or project.
During work-shop hours, they offer classes in sewing, painting, quilting, paper crafting and more.
This space means so much to its members they are also helping The Art Plug-In host an Art Shower on Oct. 17.
During the event, you can donate money, donate craft supplies, enjoy some food and help graffiti their new art tables.
The Art Plug-In also has an Amazon wish list with crafting items they still need in order to offer guests a full experience.
