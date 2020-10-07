Amarillo’s Downtown Women’s Center seeks to reopen shelter after closing it due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Downtown Women’s Center is currently at capacity after having to close down one of its shelters because the dormitory style of it isn’t safe during the pandemic.
Considered the entry point to recovery for single women, the Haven House closed its doors back in march, resulting in the center having to transfer the women to the Abba House, also considered the entry point but for women with children.
Since then, their bed count has been reduced to less than half, forcing them to take longer to process their waiting list.
“When you’re working with addiction, getting them in when they’re ready is the key part of that process,” said Connie Clement, Haven House supervisor. “If I interview somebody on a Monday or a Tuesday, and I can get them in on Wednesday or Thursday, I have a lot better chance on getting them to come in.”
Aside from increasing the number of ladies they can serve, by reopening the shelter, the nonprofit hopes to give back the sense of community Haven House provides for the women.
“The girls will always eat meals together and I think that’s a big part of it,” said Clement. “They would prepare meals together, the bond that goes on in the Haven I have never been able to see in my life happen.”
Brittney Rowlet will be graduating from the women’s center on Monday and believes Haven was a big part of her journey because it gave her a glimpse to what her new family looks like.
“It’s just the starting point,” said Rowlet. “From then on you get to build and see how life progresses."
The women’s center is now in need of monetary donations to hire case managers and make the shelter safer.
“We’re looking at Plexiglas screens between the beds and in the bathrooms,” said Clement. "Of course, sanitation, redoing some furniture. We’re probably going to start with a reduced number of women and have a quarantine dorm.”
The center is planning on opening the doors of Haven House by December or January of next year.
