Amarillo State of the City 2020 goes virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s State of the City 2020 will be held virtually.
The annual event gives a look at where the city is, what it has accomplished in the past year and how the city will achieve its goals for the future.
The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. and can be viewed online here.
“Amarillo is a ‘City on a Mission.’ The mission is to continue to create a city with the potential for greatness for all its residents,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Despite the challenges of a national pandemic, this goal remains important to all of Amarillo.”
The State of the City will include video interviews and discussions with city officials and leaders and representatives from across the city. The topics will include education, social justice, economic development, fiscal responsibility and the police department.
“This is what Amarillo’s State of the City 2020 will be about, and while the format for this event may be different this year, the importance of the mission for Amarillo’s future remains,” continued Mayor Nelson.
